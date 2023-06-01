Meta introduces is next-generation Quest 3 VR headset with double the graphical power

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken to social media to unveil the company’s latest generation virtual reality (VR) (VR) headset, the Quest 3. The augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) device starts at $689.99 and will arrive in the fall, according to Meta.

Interestingly, the company announced the hardware mere hours before its Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for 2023. Titles at the Showcase will be playable on the new Quest 3, in addition to the previous generation Meta Quest 2 headset.

Zuckerberg says the Meta Quest 3 is 40 percent thinner, includes the “highest resolution display yet” on a Quest, and comes with a next-generation chip from Qualcomm that offers double the graphical performance. He also says it’s “the first mainstream headset with high-res colour mixed reality.”

The Quest 3 controllers have also been redesigned. Meta says they’re more comfortable to hold, and they no longer have cumbersome outer tracking rings. They also incorporate TruTouch haptic feedback technology, just like the existing Touch Pro controllers for the Quest 2.

Importantly, the entire Quest software library will continue to run on the new model, so the device will ship with support for hundreds of apps and games out of the box.

Meta also shared updates coming to some of its previous headset models. The Quest 2 will see a drop in price to $419.99 starting June 4th. The Quest 2 and the Quest Pro will also receive a software update that promises to improve both CPU and GPU performance.

More details on the Quest 3 will be announced at the company’s Connect conference scheduled for September 27th.

This story will be updated with more information about the Meta Quest 3 as it becomes available. In other VR/AR-related news, Apple is expected to reveal its long-awaited mixed reality (MR) headset during WWDC’s keynote on June 5th.

Image credit: Meta

Source: Meta