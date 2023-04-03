Standard iPhone models rumoured to expand to ProMotion in the future

An exclusive staple of Apple’s iPhone Pro models is allegedly coming to non-pro iPhones in as little as two years.

Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, tweeted an outline regarding display-related technology coming to future iPhones. It shows that ProMotion will be enabled on standard iPhones by 2025.

Apple to go all LTPO in 2025, even base models to get 120Hz refresh, finally. https://t.co/n0ivg08pde pic.twitter.com/dwjGiHwn8u — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 3, 2023

This new addition will allow the display to reach a 120Hz refresh rate, smoothing out both scrolling and video playback on the device.

Additionally, including ProMotion would allow older models to scale down to lower refresh rates, making for better power efficiency.

ProMotion was initially reserved for Pro models in the iPhone lineup, but Apple is no stranger to expanding its exclusive features to standard models as time goes on.

The roadmap tweeted by Young goes on to hint that the alleged iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus will also feature ProMotion as well as an always-on display.

Source: @DSCCRoss Via: MacRumors