Apple’s 2025 iPhone 17 Pro reported to reportedly feature under-display Face ID tech

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro will be the first iPhone to offer under-display Face ID technology, according to a new report from display analyst Ross Young.

Young shared an updated timeline on Twitter, revealing that he believes Apple will introduce under-display Face ID technology with the iPhone 17 Pro in 2025.

With years and models this time: pic.twitter.com/hhSzXOWfwD — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 3, 2023

The report also suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro will still have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Young expects Apple to eliminate the hole-punch cutout and move the camera under the display with the iPhone 19 Pro in 2027, essentially achieving a truly bezel-less, all-screen design.

It’s worth noting that last year, Ross stated that he expects the iPhone 16 Pro to come with under-display Face ID, while even the standard iPhone 17 in 2025 would feature under-display Face ID. As it appears in the updated timeline, we’ll see the first Under panel Face ID with a hole punch front camera in the iPhone 17 Pro in 2025, and upgrade to a completely bezel-less under display design by 2027.

Further, the updated timeline also suggests that starting in 2025 with the iPhone 17, all standard iPhone models will use an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) backplane technology for the display. This means that starting with the iPhone 17, all standard iPhones will have variable refresh rates up to 120Hz, a feature that’s currently exclusive to the iPhone Pro models.

Source: @DSCCRoss Via: MacRumours