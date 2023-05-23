Netflix paid password sharing hits the U.S., but Americans shouldn’t be too worried

After launching in Canada several months ago, Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown has now made its way to the United States.

In a recent blog post, Netflix said, “Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with — your household.”In the U.S., the fee for an extra user is $7.99 USD” (interestingly, the same cost as in Canada).

Like in Canada, extra users can only be added to ‘Standard’ and ‘Premium’ Netflix subscriber tiers. However, the streaming company hasn’t revealed specifics surrounding U.S. subscribers being required to set a primary location for their accounts.

While Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown started months ago in Canada, the streaming giant has yet to enforce the rule as far as MobileSyrup is aware. It’s unclear if this will change once the feature is released in the U.S.

In its most recent earnings report, Netflix said it’s “pleased with the results” of its password-sharing crackdown and that subscriber growth has increased.

“For example, in Canada, which we believe is a reliable predictor for the U.S., our paid membership base is now larger than before the launch of paid sharing and revenue growth has accelerated and is now growing faster than in the U.S.,” wrote Netflix in its Q1 2023 earnings report.

Source: Netflix Via: The Verge