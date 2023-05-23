HBC to open more Zellers locations across Canada

Hudson’s Bay (HBC) has announced plans to open more Zellers locations across Canada.

Following the launch of its e-commerce website last year and several locations in Ontario and Alberta, HBC is expanding Zellers’ footprint in August to include 20 pop-ups. “Some or all” of these pop-up locations within Hudson’s Bay stores will become permanent Zellers locations later.

HBC says that it’s measuring “customer response” in these markers to “determine the best fits for the Zellers store experience. It’s currently unclear where these locations will be, with HBC only confirming a pop-up at its Toronto, Queen Street flagship store in June.

I spent a brief amount of time checking out HBC’s new Zellers locations back in March and was surprised at how much it doesn’t suck. While an obvious nostalgia play by HBC, Zellers new Anko products look/feel great and are mostly reasonably priced.

HBC will likely reveal Zellers’ new pop-up locations at a later date.

