PlayStation’s next big showcase will finally drop on May 24

Sony has confirmed that its next major PlayStation Showcase will be held on Wednesday, May 24th at 1pm PT/4pm ET.

The company says the presentation will run for “a bit over an hour” and focus on PS5 and PS VR2 games from developers around the world. In particular, PlayStation is promising “a glimpse at several new creations” from its first-party studios, as well as titles from third-party developers.

Those interested in tuning in can do so via PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

This PlayStation Showcase has been a long time coming. The last one was held in September 2021, and since then, we’ve only gotten smaller State of Play streams. The May 24th date also lines up with what scooper Jeff Grubb had said last week.

In terms of what to expect, all eyes are on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Developer Insomniac revealed the sequel at that aforementioned September 2021 showcase, but we haven’t seen anything from it since. With the game set to release this fall, it seems likely that we’ll get some sort of look at it on May 24th.

Naughty Dog has also been teasing a standalone The Last of Us multiplayer experience since before The Last of Us Part II was released in 2020, so it’s possible we’ll finally get a formal unveiling of that. Overall, PlayStation is planning more than 10 live service games to bolster its predominantly single-player first-party catalogue, including a Horizon multiplayer title, so it’s possible it will detail more of those plans. On the third-party front, there have also been rumours for a while now regarding a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

The PlayStation Showcase comes ahead of a busy time for gaming. Beyond big releases like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6 and Final Fantasy XVI, we’re also about to get Summer Game Fest, Canadian producer Geoff Keighley’s big gaming event that’s filling the void left by E3. The major Summer Game Fest showcase will be held on June 8th. Xbox’s big annual showcase, meanwhile, will take place on June 11th, while Ubisoft will host its own ‘Forward’ presentation on June 12th.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation