Koodo pulls $55/50GB plan shortly after launching it [Update]

Update May 17th, 2023 at 2:35pm ET: Koodo now has totally new promotions on its website, but still hasn’t provided answers to any questions about the $55/50GB plan.

Update May 17th, 2023 at 12:46pm ET: Shortly after publication, Koodo pulled the $55/50GB plan from its website. MobileSyrup reached out to Koodo for clarification on why it removed the plan and will update this story with additional details when they become available.

For now, however, it seems Koodo has quickly joined Virgin Plus in pulling the plan.

The original story follows below…

Telus flanker brand Koodo rolled out a $55/mo 50GB plan just in time for Virgin Plus to remove the same plan.

Previously, Koodo offered some existing customers the $55/50GB plan as a special, exclusive offer, but now it’s available on the provider’s website for all. That includes bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers as well as those looking to get a phone on the Tab. The Koodo website doesn’t indicate whether it’s available for new customers only.

Interestingly, the plan isn’t listed as a promotional offer, so it’ll be interesting to see how long it sticks around. Moreover, Koodo still offers the $55/mo 8GB it had before, so it’s odd to see the two plans next to each when one is obviously much better value. Koodo also still lists its $62/15GB and $67/20GB plans.

Koodo’s $55/50GB plan comes as Virgin Plus kills its promotions and as Fido drops a $55/mo 30GB plan (though you can get it down to $45/mo if you BYOP and do automatic payments).

You can view Koodo’s plans here.