Dead by Daylight will soon feature the scariest actor of all time: Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage just can’t be stopped. This summer, he’ll be added to the online multiplayer survival horror game Dead by Daylight, according to a recent teaser. Cage isn’t just the voice of a character; he’s actually playing himself.

“There is nothing more powerful than imagination,” Cage’s voice echoes hauntingly in the teaser.

Cage has been making movies almost nonstop since the 1980s. This year, he starred as Dracula in Renfield, and last year he played a fictionalized version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The response from Dead by Daylight fans has been immediate and enthusiastic, if a little bewildered.

April fools was ages ago, what is this — Hodko 🎒 (@Balxgun) May 17, 2023

Ok but no fr.. you serious?? — Nicole 🌙 (@DaedricEnvy) May 17, 2023

The entity is finally revealed??? — Zack (@ZacktionLive) May 17, 2023

For now, little is known. The teaser says more details will arrive on July 5th.

Behaviour Interactive, Canada’s largest independent studio, is the team behind Dead by Daylight. Last year, it celebrated its 30th anniversary and opened a new studio in Toronto.

You can watch the full teaser below.

Header image credit: Dead by Daylight trailer (screenshot)

Source: Dead by Daylight