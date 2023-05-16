Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple’s AirPods Pro 2

Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing and co-founder of OnePlus, reviewed Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro.

Pei reviewed the device on the Nothing YouTube channel, and he seemed very genuine, which is nice to see. He notes that Apple pretty much designed the first truly wireless earbuds and then praises how far Apple’s come.

However, he still notes that the AirPods Pro 2 are more generic, and minimalistic and pretty much says that if you want to be like everyone else you can grab these devices.

He also discusses how difficult it is to make the Nothing Ear 2 because of its transparent plastic. He then shows behind-the-scenes footage of the manufacturing plant and how humid they must keep the plan so that dust doesn’t get into the transparent part. He compares the centre to a rainforest. Pei also notes that Nothing rejects up to 30 percent of the final products from the line, so because there’s too much dust.

Pei also points out that the Nothing Ear 2 is about $100 USD more affordable than the AirPod Pro 2 and how you’ll stand out from the crowd while wearing them. He also notes that he thinks the Ear 2 sounds better, but the noise cancellation might be better on the AirPods Pro 2.

What’s pretty interesting is that he says that most Ear 2 users own Apple devices, which I wouldn’t expect.

He ends the review by noting that both devices are great products. Lastly, the video ends with him holding a blurred phone, which is likely the Nothing Phone 2, which is expected for some time this summer — or he’s messing with us.

