Nothing reveals a summer launch window for Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2 will launch sometime this summer, according to Nothing’s Twitter account.

According to XDA Developers, the phone will be made available in the U.S. It’s unclear if it will skip out on coming to Canada like the first iteration. However, it’s worth noting that the first generation didn’t officially launch in the U.S., so it’s at least getting closer.

The Nothing Phone (1) also was a mid-range device, so it looks like Nothing is stepping things up, as the Phone (2) will be a premium offering.

The company also shared a signup page so people can learn the latest news when Nothing pushes out more information about the device.

The teaser is pretty quick and shows the white colour of the original Nothing Phone (1). There’s also a blinking red light, but precisely what it means is unclear.

Although the Nothing Phone (2) will get a premium update, a Qualcomm executive indicated that the handset would sport a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The 8+Gen 1 is a chipset launched in the latter half of last year, so it’ll put the Nothing Phone (2) a bit behind other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Motorola Edge+ (2023).

Source: Nothing, XDA Developers