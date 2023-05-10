‘Immersive View’ for routes in Google Maps announced at Google I/O

At Google’s I/O 2023 conference, the search giant announced a new ‘Immersive View’ for routes within its Maps service.

The new feature brings a much more detailed view to routes within supported cities. The new addition builds upon the Immersive View first launched at last year’s I/O.

According to the company, the feature ‘uses computer vision and AI to fuse billions of Street View and aerial images together to create a rich, digital model of the world.’

There’s also a time slider being added in, which lets you see air quality and weather condition predictions as they change throughout the day.

The feature will begin rolling out this year, according to Google. By the end of the year, it’ll be available in 15 cities, including London, New York, Tokyo, and San Fransisco.

More information on Immersive View for routes can be found in a Google blog post here.

Image credit: Google (screenshot)