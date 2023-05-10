Google to launch Help Me Write for Gmail

Gmail users will soon get some assistance in writing emails thanks to generative AI.

Help Me Write will let users use prompts to create drafts of emails. For example, users wanting to get a refund for a cancelled flight through Gmail could type “an email to ask for a full refund” in the prompt box. Hitting ‘create’ will lead to a draft that users can review. The feature also pulls in any relevant details from other emails.

This builds on Google’s Smart Reply, which it launched in 2017, and Smart Compose. The features have been used in Workspace more than 180 times in the past year, Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, told attendees at Google I/O 2023.

Google will roll out Help Me Write along with their Workplace update later this year.

Image credit: Google