Telus commits $5 million to support relief efforts in Alberta

Wildfires have caused widespread devastation in Alberta.

The fires have forced thousands of residents to flee their homes for safety under evacuation orders over the last couple of days. While some have been allowed to return home, fires still continue to burn in parts of the province.

In an effort to offer some sort of assistance, Telus is donating $5 million to local charities and organizations supporting relief efforts, including the Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army.

“We have a long-standing history of being there for Albertans, particularly in their time of need, and it is an honour to lend our support through an initial investment of $5 million, as wildfires continue to ravage many parts of our province,” Darren Entwistle, Telus’ president and CEO, said.

Company’s techs are also continuing to maintain Telus’ network and critical infrastructure, the company says.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus