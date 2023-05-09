Up to 23 percent off Kindle E-readers for Mother’s Day

If you’re in the market for a Mother’s Day gift this year, e-readers have become increasingly popular and this could be an option to consider for the mother in your life.

Amazon’s Kindle lineup leads the way in providing a convenient and immersive reading experience, specifically the Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle (2022), and Kindle Oasis all stand out with their unique features and advantages that could fit for your reading preferences.

The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6-inch high-res display with 300 ppi and comes with a built-in adjustable front light so you can read in any lighting condition. The Paperwhite’s waterproof design, with an IPX8 rating, allows it to survive immersion in up to two meters of water for up to 60 minutes. The storage options range from 8 GB to 32 GB and costs between $125 to $170 CAD.

The Kindle (2022) is an entry-level e-reader with a 6-inch glare-free display at a lower resolution of 167 ppi compared to its counterparts. The Kindle (2022) is compact, lightweight, and comfortable and includes a built-in adjustable front light, but lacks the waterproof feature. With 4 GB of internal memory it costs just $99 CAD.

If you’re looking for a premium reading experience, the Kindle Oasis is your go-to. This boasts a larger 7-inch display with a resolution of 300 ppi with an ergonomic design and physical page-turn buttons. The Kindle Oasis has an adjustable warm light feature that can be used during nighttime hours. The storage options range from 8 GB to 32 GB, the Oasis offers Audible integration, and allows to easily transition between reading and listening to audiobooks. The Oasis comes at a premium cost at $260, which is currently 21% off.

Source: Amazon Canada