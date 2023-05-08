fbpx
Google Photos editing interface to be optimized for big screens

The Android app will make better use of tablet and foldable real estate

John Kanellakos
May 8, 20234:34 PM EDT 2 comments
Google Photos interface

The built-in suite of editing tools for Google Photos on Android is set to receive a redesign, according to a leak by Twitter user Nail Sadykov. The update will better optimize the layout for larger screen devices such as tablets and foldable phones.

Until now, the editing interface has simply been a stretched-out version of the phone layout. This leads to a lot of wasted space, as larger screens in their landscape orientation haven’t been taken into account.

The rest of the Google Photos interface has already been updated to take better advantage of space. The new editing interface will largely complete the app’s transition towards tablet-friendliness.

Google has been updating its in-box apps to support landscape mode and larger screen sizes since the release of Android 12L. This has been in an effort to better support the emerging foldable phone market (as well as try and revive the Android tablet scene).

You can tune in for Google I/O on May 10, where the search giant is expected to reveal more about its very own foldable Pixel phone. It’s possible that we’ll also get official confirmation of the new photo editing layout at the conference.

Source: Nail Sadykov Via: Android Police

