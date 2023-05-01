Google News app gets a Material You design overhaul

Google is finally rolling out a refreshed design for its News app on Android, as spotted by 9to5Google. The visual changes are in line with the company’s broader Material You design language, first introduced alongside Android 12.

The updated app includes aesthetic tweaks, including new pill-shaped indicators, new padding sizes, and larger banner images within the feed of content.

Unfortunately, Google’s Dynamic Colour theming system hasn’t made the cut. The app uses a generic blue accent colour rather than sampling one from a user’s currently applied wallpaper.

Over the course of months, Google has slowly but surely updated its first-party apps to reflect its visual style of choice. It’s taken a while to land on Google News, but it’s better late than never!

At this point, the majority of Google-designed Android apps have adopted Material You, giving them a coherent visual style. The remaining outliers include apps that are more niche, like PhotoScan and Authenticator.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: 9to5Google