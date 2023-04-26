Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus Essential in May 2023

Sony has released the list of games coming to PlayStation Plus Essential in May.

One highlight of the announcement is the arrival of 2022’s GRID Legends for PS4 and PS5.

Below is the full list of the titles coming to PlayStation Plus Essential in May:

GRID Legends (PS4 and PS5)

Chivalry 2 (PS4 and PS5)

Descenders (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Essential subscriptions cost $11.99/month. Users can also opt for a yearly membership for $69.99.

PlayStation Plus members have until May 1st to download one of April’s free monthly titles, Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron, to their game library.

Gamers looking for some tunes while they play can check out PlayStation Plus’s monthly games-inspired playlist on Spotify, which is also updated monthly.

Image credit: Codemasters

Source: PlayStation