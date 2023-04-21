Report indicates Google will soon offer new AI tools in its ad program

The latest Google service to get the AI treatment, according to a report from The Financial Times, is its mammoth-sized advertisement business.

Allegedly, Google’s AI will soon be able to “remix” customer images, video, and text that it is given to work with. The Financial Times says the AI will then generate ads based on specified goals such as target audience.

The new toolset is expected to be rolled into Google’s existing Performance Max program, adding an element of artificial creativity to the campaign service.

The news comes amid a growing AI arms race between major tech companies. Google has been scrambling to modernize its search engine in the wake of a revitalized Bing, powered by ChatGPT.

With the pressure on, some are sounding the alarm on the speed of developments on the AI front, including Elon Musk.

Google’s new AI tools will reportedly be making their way to the public later this year.

Source: The Verge Via: The Financial Times