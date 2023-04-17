Google races to modernize Search Engine with AI features to meet competition

In March this year, Google realized that its search engine is facing the biggest threat that it has in 25 years.

It learned that Samsung was considering replacing the default Google Search engine with Bing on its devices, as reported by The New York Times.

According to internal messages reviewed by the publication, Google’s first reaction to the news was “panic,” and rightfully so. If Samsung switches to Bing as its default engine, Google’s $3 billion (roughly $4 billion CAD) in annual revenue would be at stake. “An additional $20 billion is tied to a similar Apple contract that will be up for renewal this year,” wrote the publication.

To counter the competition, Google is currently racing to build an all-new search engine powered by AI technology.

Codenamed Project Magi, designers, engineers and executives at Google are reportedly working in so-called sprint rooms to tweak and test the latest version of the AI search engine. According to the publication, the new search engine would offer users a far more personalized experience than the current search engine.

Lara Levin, a Google spokeswoman, said in a statement that “not every brainstorm deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as we’ve said before, we’re excited about bringing new A.I.-powered features to search, and will share more details soon.”

The new AI tools for the Google Search engine are anticipated to be made available to the public next month, with further updates and features scheduled for release in the fall. The report also suggests that the company will release the tool to roughly one million people initially and expand to 30 million by the end of 2023. In the beginning, the feature will remain exclusive to U.S. users.

Read the full The New York Times report here.

Source: The New York Times