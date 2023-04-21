Amazon Prime Video uses Homelander meme to take a jab at Twitter’s blue check removal

Amazon Prime Video is having a bit of fun with the recent news of Twitter’s gradual removal of blue checkmarks for all legacy users, posting a rather humourous meme from the hit show The Boys.

The meme depicts the character Homelander (who is labelled as Twitter) pushing his son (depicted as Twitter’s blue check mark) off a roof. Prime Video posted the photo to its Twitter account, captioned, “Well… he can do what he wants 🤷 #TheBoys.”

Take a look for yourself.

Well… he can do what he wants 🤷 #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/acW2IyI2Kb — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) April 21, 2023

The Boys premiered on the streaming service in 2019, and much of the show’s filming is done in Toronto.

Amazon Prime Video was not the only notable account to comment on CEO Elon Musk’s push to persuade users to join Twitter Blue. Stephen King’s blue check remained intact, with the author claiming he had not paid for verification.

However, Musk answered by stating that he has been paying for some notable figures blue checkmarks, such as William Shatner and LeBron James.

Just Shatner, LeBron and King — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023

Even with jokes from companies like Amazon, some users have not taken kindly to Musk’s recent moves, with actor Ben Stiller saying it was “quite possibly” time to get off Twitter.

In other Twitter news, the site has removed the ‘Government-funded’ labels from news organizations’ accounts.

Image credit: Amazon Studios

Source: @PrimeVideoUK Via: Deadline