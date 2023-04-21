Rivian confirms Apple Watch, Music integration is being ‘actively looked into’

Electric vehicle maker Rivian has confirmed it’s working on integrating certain Apple services into its products. In a recent Q&A highlighted by Rivian Forums user teddyang, the car maker went into some detail.

The company plans on introducing the option to unlock its R1T and R1S models using an Apple Watch as the key. Apple Music integration is also being worked on, according to Wassym Bensaid, head of software and development at Rivian. An exact timeline for introducing these features wasn’t mentioned, however.

On the Apple CarPlay front, it seems that Rivian is opting to create its own proprietary system. Infotainment, navigation, and notifications are some of the duties the company seems to want to stay in total control of.

Whether Rivian can build out a compelling alternative to CarPlay is something only time will tell. In the meantime, Bensaid says the company is working on improving its in-house voice assistant service.

More information on the recent Q&A session can be found here.”

Source: Rivian Via: 9to5Mac