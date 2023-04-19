Sonic the Hedgehog returns to Lego in new revealed sets

With Nintendo classics like the NES and the Game Boy having been recreated in toy brick form in the past, Sega is now getting in on the fun with a new collection of Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets having been revealed.

Although this isn’t the first time Sonic the Hedgehog has appeared in Lego form, it is the first time that Sega’s flagship character will be featured in a Lego set that isn’t exclusively designed to be a collector’s piece. The four new sets revealed are more play-focused with one featuring a launcher that sends Sonic through his iconic inverted loop.

Sets include Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge, Amy’s Animal Rescue Island and Tail’s Worksop and Tornado Plane.

A new adventure is building! Get ready for the all-new @LEGO_Group sets celebrating Sonic and his fast friends! Wait…was that…? pic.twitter.com/m7Fk4lyNjI — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) April 19, 2023

There’s no time to waste! Speed into new brick adventures with LEGO Sonic! 🤩⚡ Wait. Was that…Dr. Eggman…?@sonic_hedgehog pic.twitter.com/Z0UHep5dxu — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 19, 2023

Adding to the charm, the company has also introduced Minifigure versions of other characters in the Sonic universe such as Tails, Amy and Doctor Eggman.

The new Sonic the Hedgehog-themed Lego sets will begin shipping on August 1st, 2023, and will range in price from $35 to $50 USD (approximately $47 to $67 CAD).

Image credit: Sega

Source: Sega Via: Engadget