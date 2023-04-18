Apple TV+’s Prehistoric Planet Season 2 releases on May 22

The second season of Apple TV+’s Prehistoric Planet launches on May 22nd, according to a new trailer for the upcoming TV show.

The trailer’s YouTube page description reads as follows:

“Prehistoric Planet season two continues to bring Earth’s history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosaurus, to returning fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, Prehistoric Planet returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders.”

As a big fan of the series’ first season, I’m excited to see dinosaurs back in action.

Apple TV+ costs $8.99 per month, and the first seven days are free for new subscribers.