Montreal’s Nuvei gains celebrity investor Ryan Reynolds

In February, Canada’s very own Ryan Reynolds and his production and advertising company, Maximum Effort, invested in a 1.2 million-square-foot studio in Markham, Ontario.

Now, Reynolds is investing in a Canadian fintech firm called Nuvei.

This I assure you… @nuvei will never ever build a rocket. pic.twitter.com/pyVdLSraW8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 17, 2023

Reynolds, who has a reputation for investing in successful high-growth businesses, commented on the announcement, “I know about as much about fintech as I did about gin or mobile a few years ago. But Nuvei is impressive.” This comes soon after T-Mobile acquired Reynold’s Mint Mobile in a deal estimated to be around $1.35 billion USD (about $1.86 billion CAD). Reynolds’ other high-profile investments include American Aviation Gin and Wrexham Football Club.

Based in Montreal, Nuvei is a global payments technology company that offers card-acquiring services in more than 200 markets, including direct local acquiring in over 47 countries, as well as access to more than 600 alternative payment methods.

Nuvei’s acquisition of leading B2B and Integrated Payments Technology provider, Paya, earlier this year has helped the company become a preeminent payment technology provider in Global eCommerce, Integrated Payments, and B2B.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan to the Nuvei family,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Phil Fayer. “We’re a global company but extremely proud of our Canadian roots and values, so to have one of the most internationally recognizable Canadians, as well as an entrepreneur with such renowned business acumen, join our investors is a privilege.”

It is currently unclear what amount Reynolds invested in the fintech firm.

Image credit: Mint Mobile

Source: Nuevi