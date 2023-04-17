Fitbit is planning a smartwatch for kids, and this is what it might look like

Fitbit, one of the leading names in fitness wearables, has been rumoured to be working on a kid-friendly smartwatch design. Now, the first alleged images of the watch have begun to surface online.

In leaked photos sent to 9to5Google, the front of the watch looks to take inspiration from the Fitbit Versa, with the main difference being a camera located on the top bezel. Cosmetics-wise, the watch looks to be blue throughout, including on the band, with red and yellow side buttons.

While the Google-owned company has made fitness trackers geared toward kids, such as 2018’s Fitbit Ace, those models we’re stripped-down versions of previous wearables. The upcoming Fitbit looks to be its own creation that’s specifically designed for kids.

It will be interesting to see how Fitbit incorporates the new camera, as even higher-end smartwatches such as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch line don’t include a built-in camera. Meta had also been working on a smartwatch featuring a camera, but the project was eventually scrapped.

Fitbit is even rumoured to include cellular connectivity on the watch, opening up possibilities for video calling on the device.

Questions are also being asked about what operating system the watch is set to feature, with leaks of the setup screen showing what looks to be Fitbit OS rather than Wear OS. Despite being a property of Google, Fitbit has stuck with its own OS, a trend that looks to be continuing on the newest model.

Although there has been no word of availability yet, the kid’s smartwatch is rumoured to release sometime in 2024.

