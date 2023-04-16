Here are the Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 series and 7a leaks from this week

Over the past week, we learned a lot of information about several upcoming smartphones, including the Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 series and the Pixel 7a.

Below is a collection of all of this week’s reports and rumours surrounding the smartphone and tablet world:

Google

This past week we’ve seen a leak about the Pixel 7a’s various colour variants. Now, the handset has been spotted in white, grey and blue.

The leak also indicates that the smartphone sports a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor, 256GB of internal storage, up to 8GB of RAM and more.

You can learn more about the leak here.

Another leak indicates that the Pixel Fold will feature a better display than the Z Fold 5. Despite Samsung making both screens, the Z Fold 5 will use the same material panel as the Z Fold 4, while the Pixel Fold will feature newer material.

This leak also indicates that the iPhone 15 models will also use the same material as the Z Fold 5.

You can learn more about the leak here.

The Pixel 8 will reportedly have a smaller display compared to the Pixel 7. According to a report from DSCC, the Pixel 8 will offer a 6.16-inch display, down from the Pixel 7’s 6.32-inch screen. The Pixel 8 Pro, however, will feature the same 6.7-inch screen.

You can learn more about the leak here.

It looks like the Pixel Tablet might include a privacy switch of some sort.

Still not sure if this was the best design pic.twitter.com/o9e7iBBnR9 — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) April 13, 2023

In this leak, you can see the front and back of the Pixel Tablet, including a switch on the top left above the volume control.

You can learn more about it here.

Samsung

It looks like we’re getting close to the reveal of a Samsung foldable tablet, according to a new leak. The leak suggests Samsung’s Galaxy Z Tab could launch alongside the Tab S9.

You can learn more about the leak here.

Apple

It looks like Apple might launch a new iPhone SE. The handset will release in 2025 and include a 5G modem and the same ancient, but familiar, home button.

You can learn more about the leak here.

Image credit: MySmartPrice