Lucky Mobile offering 4GB of bonus data for 12 months

Lucky Mobile is offering new activations bonus data for a 12-month period.

Users have until April 17th to redeem the offer for an extra 4GB of monthly data when they register to pay for monthly charges through Auto Top-Up.

The offer is only available on plans costing $35/month or more at 3G speeds. This means the offer can be used for 4.5GB for $35/month, 7GB for $40/month, 12GB for $50/month, and 22GB for $70/month plans.

However, the Bell-owned brand isn’t the only one offering a bonus. Chatr is offering a similar deal.

Source: Lucky Mobile