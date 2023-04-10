Stranger Things is getting its own animated Netflix series

The Duffer Brothers have announced a new, untitled animated series tied to Stranger Things that’s set to premiere on Netflix sometime in the future.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” said The Duffer Brothers in a statement.

Stranger Things was first released in July of 2016 and has since spawned a cult-like following, making it one of the most popular shows in Netflix history. The fourth season of the show is still the most-watched Netflix English-based language series in its first 28 days on the platform, with 1.35 billion hours viewed.

The Duffer Brothers will be executive producers on the new project with their Upside Down Pictures production banner. They will be working alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via 21 Laps and Eric Robles via Flying Bark Productions, a collaboration that brings some exciting prospects to the upcoming animated series.

“We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with,” The Duffer Brothers said. “The scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you!”

With filming for Stranger Things Season 5 set to take play in the summer of 2023, it’s unclear when the animated series will release. Until then, fans of the series have more than enough to look forward to.

Source: Stranger Things Via: Netflix