Here are the 2023 Canadian Game Awards and Canadian Indie Game Awards nominees

The full lists of nominees for this year’s Canadian Game Awards and Canadian Indie Game Awards have been revealed.

As in previous years, organizer Northern Arena has opted for two shows to spotlight both bigger AAA games and smaller indie games. Both AAA and indie titles are eligible for the Canadian Game Awards, while only the latter has been nominated for the Indie Game Awards.

The nominees

To start, here’s what’s up for the coveted Game of the Year at the Canadian Game Awards:

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft Montreal)

Nobody Saves the World (Toronto’s Drinkbox)

Rogue Legacy 2 (Toronto’s Cellar Door Games)

Tunic (Halifax’s Tunic Team)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate — Daemonhunters (Winnipeg’s Complex Games)

Meanwhile, here are the nominees for Indie Game of the Year at the Canadian Indie Game Awards:

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive)

A Little to the Left (Halifax’s Max Inferno)

Nobody Saves the World (Toronto’s Drinkbox)

Tunic (Halifax’s Tunic Team)

Rogue Legacy 2 (Toronto’s Cellar Door Games)

Additionally, here are the nominees for Studio of the Year at the Canadian Game Awards:

Behavior Interactive (Dead by Daylight) [Montreal]

Complex Games (Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate — Daemonhunters) [Winnipeg]

Drinkbox Studios (Nobody Saves the World) [Toronto]

Gameloft (Disney Dreamlight Valley) [Montreal]

Tunic Team (Tunic) [Halifax]

And here are developers up for Studio of the Year at the Canadian Indie Game Awards:

Blackbird Interactive (Hardspace: Shipbreakers) [Vancouver]

Cellar Door Games (Rogue Legacy 2) [Toronto]

Drinkbox Studios (Nobody Saves the World) [Toronto]

Silverstring Media (Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between) [Vancouver]

Tunic Team (Tunic) [Halifax]

Altogether, there are 17 Canadian Game Award categories and 13 Canadian Indie Game Award categories. The full list of Canadian Game Awards nominees can be found here. The full list of Canadian Indie Game Award nominees is available here.

How to watch

The Canadian Indie Game Awards will be held on Thursday, April 20th at 7pm ET, while the Canadian Game Awards will air on Friday, April 21st at 8pm ET. Both events are taking place in Toronto, and you can register to attend the Indie Awards here and purchase tickets (starting at $27.96) for the Canadian Game Awards here.

Otherwise, you can tune in live for free from the official Canadian Game Awards Twitch channel.

Disclaimer: Brad Shankar was part of the judging committee for the Canadian Game Awards and Canadian Indie Game Awards.

Disclaimer: MobileSyrup‘s Brad Shankar served on the jury for this year’s Canadian Game Awards.

Image credit: Tunic Team