Pixel April 2023 security patch is now available

April’s Android security patch is finally available after a short delay.
This isn’t a big feature drop; Google pushed out a larger one last month, with another expected for June. This update comes with bug fixes.
- Fix for issue occasionally causing connected Bluetooth devices or accessories to silently unpair
- Autofocus improvements while using Macro Focus in certain situations (Pixel 7 Pro only)
- Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while using certain USB devices or accessories (Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series)
Security fixes range from moderate to critical in severity.
The update is hitting Pixel 4a devices to Pixel 7 series handsets. You can download them over the air (OTA) or download the factory images from Android Authority’s website.
Source: Google