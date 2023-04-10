Pixel April 2023 security patch is now available

April’s Android security patch is finally available after a short delay.

This isn’t a big feature drop; Google pushed out a larger one last month, with another expected for June. This update comes with bug fixes.

Fix for issue occasionally causing connected Bluetooth devices or accessories to silently unpair

Autofocus improvements while using Macro Focus in certain situations (Pixel 7 Pro only)

Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while using certain USB devices or accessories (Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series)

Security fixes range from moderate to critical in severity.

The update is hitting Pixel 4a devices to Pixel 7 series handsets. You can download them over the air (OTA) or download the factory images from Android Authority’s website.

Source: Google