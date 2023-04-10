Apple Fitness+ introduces news workouts inspired by Ted Lasso

Fans of the hit sports comedy-drama and Apple TV+ Original Ted Lasso can now get in on the action with newly released workouts inspired by the show, courtesy of Apple Fitness+.

Apple Fitness+ has introduced four new Ted Lasso-inspired workouts. Users can join Coach Kyle for soccer-influenced strength moves as well as participate in a soccer-match-inspired HIIT workout with Coach Bakari.

Additionally, two of the new exercises include a cycling and treadmill workout from Coach Sherica and Emily respectively.

Coaches from the workouts even sport AFC Richmond jerseys, a nod to the club from the hit show.

Each of the four new workouts features playlists inspired by music from the show, adding to the themes of teamwork and confidence.

Further, Ted Lasso‘s influence has found its way to Time to Walk, the audio walking experience from Apple Fitness+. Time to Walk has recently featured Ted Lasso stars Brendan Hunt and Hannah Waddingham.

Apple Fitness+ can find the new workouts under the Fitness+ tab of the Fitness app.

Apple Fitness+ costs $12.99 per month or $99.99 annually.