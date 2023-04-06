Best Buy’s Easter weekend ‘Sweet Savings Event’ live now with laptops, wearables, security cameras and more

Right in time for Easter weekend, Best Buy is offering a new “Sweet Savings Event” sale with solid deals on peripherals, wearables, laptops, cordless vacuums and more.

The sale event starts today, Thursday, April 6th and ends next Thursday, April 13th.

Check out some of the deals from the sale below:

Logitech MK710 Performance Wireless Desktop Mouse & Keyboard Combo: $79.99 (save $20)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $509.99 (save $50)

Ultima Cosa Digital Dual Zone Air Fryer – 8L/8.5QT – Black Stainless Steel: $129.99 (save $170)

WD easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0120HBK-NESE) – Black: $289.99 (save $60)

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Pro Chip / 512GB SSD / 16GB RAM) – English: $2,099.99 (save $400)

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock – Mercury: $99.99 (save $100)

Ring Wired Indoor 1080p HD IP Camera – White: $53.99 (save $26)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 3-Pack – Black: $190.99 (save $139)

Acer Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-11400H/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/GTX 1650/Windows 11): $899.99 (save $400)

Google Pixel Watch (GPS) 40mm Matte Black Stainless Steel Case with Obsidian Active Band: $399.99 (save $50)

Razer Kiyo X Full HD 1080p 30fps Webcam: $79.99 (save $10)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Item Tracker – Black: $27.99 (save $12)

Dyson V15 Detect Complete+ Cordless Stick Vacuum: $949.99 (save $200)

Check out all the ‘Sweet Savings Event’ deals here.

