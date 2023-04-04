Where to stream ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis in Canada

Disney has announced that the next entry in The Kardashians saga, ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, will begin streaming on Disney+ Canada under the Star banner on April 13th.

The announcement came as part of a new trailer for the special. In it, we see snippets from the Portofino, Italy wedding of Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker, featuring appearances from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The special is part of Disney-owned Hulu’s larger deal with The Kardashians, which includes the eponymous reality series that also streams on Disney+ in Canada.

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Hulu