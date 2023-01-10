Apple’s 2024 iPhone 16 Pro to feature under-display Face ID tech: report

Apple’s iPhone 16 series doesn’t come out until Q3 2024, but we’re already hearing leaks and rumours about the eventual flagship.

According to a new report from Korean publication The Elec, via MacRumors, Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro will likely feature under-display Face ID tech “to provide more usable display area.”

Apple intends to move the components required for Face ID authentication directly under the iPhone’s display in 2024. When not in use, the TrueDepth camera for Face ID will be invisible, allowing for a seamless look for the display.

The report notes that the hole in the display for the front-facing camera will remain visible on the iPhone 16 Pro, but the overall display area and sense of immersion will be increased and improved. The report also states that the Dynamic Island cutout on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will be identical to the one seen on the iPhone 14 Pro. Further, unlike this year’s iPhone lineup, all four iPhone 15 series models will feature the Dynamic Island.

Once Apple has implemented under-display Face ID technology, it will move on to adopting an under-panel camera (UPC), which will eliminate the need for display cutouts for cameras on all iPhones.

Based on the technical challenges remaining for under panel cameras to meet discerning brands quality requirements as well as panel manufacturers' cost requirements, I still believe this roadmap makes sense for the iPhone. pic.twitter.com/3ck5X3sVcL — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 10, 2022

The Elec’s report corroborates information shared by supply chain analyst Ross Young, who outlined last year that he expects the iPhone 16 Pro to come with under-display Face ID, while even the standard models of the iPhone 17 in 2025 would also reportedly feature under-display Face ID.

By 2026, Apple supposedly intends to incorporate an under-display Face ID panel, alongside an under-display selfie camera, which would mean that the the iPhone 18 Pro models would a display that is completely usable and devoid of any cutouts.

Source: The Elec Via: MacRumors