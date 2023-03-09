Chris Pratt and Seth Rogen team up in final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Nintendo and Illumination have revealed the third and final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The new footage came during a March 9th Nintendo Direct, the final presentation dedicated to the upcoming animated film.

In the trailer, we see Mario (Chris Pratt) and Donkey Kong (Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen) team up (in which DK even gets fire powers!), an extended sequence on classic Mario Kart track, Rainbow Road, and more. We also get new looks at Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) serve as co-directors. Additionally, composer Brian Tyler (Avengers: Age of Ultron) is working with original Mario series composer Koji Kondo to integrate some of his iconic tracks into the original score.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit North American theatres on April 5th, 2023.

The trailer is part of Nintendo’s celebration of ‘MAR10 Day’ (“Mario Day), which sees a variety of deals on Switch hardware and games.

Image credit: Nintendo/Illumination