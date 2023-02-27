Here’s what to stream if you cancelled Netflix in March

Each month MobileSyrup does separate rundowns of what’s coming to streaming services. We also so a curated guide of the hottest shows and movies coming to streaming services each week.

However, if you don’t want to go through each and every one of our links, here is your television guide-like list of everything coming to Crave, Prime Video, Paramount Plus and Disney Plus this month.

If you want a more curated list, check out our weekly roundups here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada. While a Paramount Plus subscription costs $9.99 CAD/month. Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, including HBO content access. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

In this article, we didn’t separate Starz from other Crave content, so it’s worth noting some of the content will cost an extra $5.99. A Prime Video subscription costs $8.25 per month, and lastly,

Netflix is still on this list, for those who are still on it for the month. Netflix starts at $5.99, but plans increase depending on whether you want multiple viewers, ad-free, and 4K content.

March 1st

Monster Family — Crave

Women’s History Month Collections — Made By Women, Leading Women, Bechdel Test Approved, Funny Women, Biopics, Celebrating Pride, Docs, Gal Pals, Women in Music, Women in Sport, Oscar-Winning, Emerging Voices, and Women Who Kick Butt — Crave

Call It Love: Season 1 (New Episodes) — Disney+

Wild Crime: Season 2 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3 (New Episode) — Disney+

Still Missing Morgan: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

Virgin: The Series: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (New Episode) — Disney+

Cheat — Netflix

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me — Netflix

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 — Netflix

Baby Mama — Netflix

Couples Retreat — Netflix

Fakes: Season 1 — Netflix

Gran Torino — Netflix

Hunt — Netflix

The Intern — Netflix

Léon: The Professional — Netflix

Little Angel: Volume 2 — Netflix

Men in Black — Netflix

Men in Black II — Netflix

Omertà — Netflix

Promising Young Woman — Netflix

Sense and Sensibility — Netflix

Stepmom — Netflix

The Threesome — Netflix

When We Were Boys — Netflix

March 2nd

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 — Netflix

Karate Sheep — Netflix

Masameer County: Season 2 — Netflix

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil — Netflix

Sex/Life: Season 2 — Netflix

Space Jam: A New Legacy — Netflix

March 3rd

Barbarian — Crave

Bombshell — Crave

8 Mile — Crave

Magic Mike XXL — Crave

Moulin Roug — Crave

Pulp Fiction — Crave

Stay The Night — Crave

W. — Crave

Walk the Line — Crave

Wipeout: Season 2A — Episodes 1-5 — Crave

Finding Michael (documentary) — Disney+

Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas — Disney+

Yilbasi Gecesi (New Year’s Eve) — Disney+

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong — Disney+

Darienne Lake: Altered Boy — Paramount+ Original — Paramount Plus

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 1 — Paramount Plus

The Friendship Game — Paramount Plus

Transformers: Earthspark: new episodes — Paramount Plus

Daisy Jones & Six — Prime Video

I Got a Monster — Prime Video

Coach Prime — Prime Video

Luden: Season 1 — Prime Video

Federico Chiesa Back on Track — Prime Video

Love at First Kiss — Netflix

Next in Fashion: Season 2 — Netflix

Split the Root– Netflix

March 4th

Will: Season 1 — Crave

Tokyo Revengers: Season 2 (New Episode) — Disney+

Unreal: Seasons 1-4 — Prime Video

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage– Netflix

Divorce Attorney Shin– Netflix

March 5th

Bob’s Burgers: :Season 13 (New Episode) — Disney+

The Simpsons: Season 34 (New Episode) — Disney+

The Great North: Season 3 (New Episode) — Disney+

March 6th

Perry Mason (Season 2) — Crave

Rain Dogs — Crave

History of the World Part II (series) — Disney+

Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Table — Paramount Plus t

t The Visitor — Paramount Plus

Ridley Jones: Season 5 — Netflix

March 7th

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 (New Episode) — Disney+

History of the World Part II (New Episodes) — Disney+

Across The Line — Paramount Plus

Collette — Paramount Plus

Lucky — Paramount Plus

Paw Patrol: new episodes — Paramount Plus

Second Act — Paramount Plus

Good Will Hunting– Netflix

March 8th

Disobey (Desobeir: Le Choix De Chantale Daigle) — Crave

Call It Love S1 (New Episodes) — Disney+

History of the World Part II (New Episodes) — Disney+

Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

El Grito De Las Mariposas (The Cry of the Butterflies): Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

The Mandalorian: Season 3 (New Episode) — Disney+

MPower (series) — Disney+

Surivivor: new episodes weekly — Paramount Plus

The Challenge: World Championship: new episodes weekly — Paramount Plus

Faraway — Netflix

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared — Netflix

Scream — Netflix

March 9th

History of the World Part II (New Episodes) — Disney+

School Spirits: series starts with three episodes, then weekly — Paramount Plus

Hugh Van Cuylenburg: G.E.M — Prime Video

You: Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix

March 10th

Casablanca — Crave

Crisis — Starz — Crave

Erin Brockovich — Crave

The Girl on the Train — Crave

Hot Seat — Crave

Love at First Lie: Who’s a Couple and Who’s a Con? — Crave

Striptease — Crave

The Wizard of Oz — Crave

Chang Can Dunk (film) — Disney+

Killer Under the Bed — Disney+

UnPrisoned S1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

Bursa Bulbulu (The Nightingale of Bursa) — Disney+

Bebe Zahara Benet: Africa Is Not A Country –Paramount+ Original — Paramount Plus

The Forgiven — Paramount Plus

John Wick: Chapter 2– Prime Video

Meanwhile in the Kitchen (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video

John Wick — Prime Video

My Girlfriend’s Father — Prime Video

The Glory Part 2 — Netflix

Have a nice day! — Netflix

Luther: The Fallen Sun — Netflix

Outlast– Netflix

Rana Naidu — Netflix

March 11th

Geronimo Stilton: Seasons 1,2 — Crave

Six: Seasons 1-2 — Prime Video

March 14th

The Journey with Andrea Bocelli — Paramount Plus

Escape At Dannemora — Paramount Plus

Every Day — Paramount Plus

From the Vine — Paramount Plus

Sleeping Giant — Paramount Plus

The Patrick Star Show — Paramount Plus

17 Again — Netflix

Ariyoshi Assists — Netflix

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazlzle — Netflix

March 15th

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts: Season 2 — Disney+

My Family S1 (New Episode) — Disney+

Wedding Agreement the Series: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

Where is Private Dulaney?: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

Doogie Howser, M.D.: Seasons 1- 4 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

Happy Endings — Prime Video

Adrift — Netflix

File 13 — Netflix

I, Tonya — Netflix

The Law of the Jungle — Netflix

Mommy– Netflix

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story — Netflix

Splice– Netflix

March 16th

Class of ’07 — Prime Video

Angel Flight (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video

Interstellar — Netflix

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 — Netflix

Still Time — Netflix

March 17th

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) — Crave

A Dolphin Tale — Crave

Just For Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials — Chelsea Handler — Crave

The Mauritanian — Crave

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 3 — Starz — Crave

See How They Run — Crave

Spider-Man — Crave

Spider-Man 2 — Crave

Spider-Man 3 — Crave

The Amazing Spider-Man — Crave

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — Crave

Spider-Man: Homecoming — Crave

Bono and the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman (documentary) — Disney+

Boston Strangler (film) — Disney+

Swarm — Prime Video

Last Light (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video

Dom: Season 2 — Prime Video

Detective Knight: Independence — Prime Video

The Nigerian Trade — Prime Video

Dance 100 — Netflix

In His Shadow — Netflix

Maestro in Blue– Netflix

The Magician’s Elephant — Netflix

Noise — Netflix

Sky High: The Series– Netflix

March 18th

The Adventures of Little Penguin: Season 1 — Crave

There’s Something Wrong With The Children — Paramount Plus

March 20th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 — Netflix

March 21st

Still I Sing — Crave

Bitch Ass — Paramount Plus

Blades of Glory — Paramount Plus

Blue’s Clues & You — Paramount Plus

Breakfast At Tifanny’s — Paramount Plus

Clara — Paramount Plus

Swiss Army Man — Paramount Plus

The Neon Demon — Paramount Plus

Through Black Spruce — Paramount Plus

We Lost our Human– Netflix

March 22nd

Grown-ish Season 5 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

Car SOS: Seasons 8-10 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

Invisible City: Season 2 — Netflix

Jackass Forever — Netflix

The Kingdom: Season 2 — Netflix

Waco: American Apocalypse — Netflix

March 23rd

Johnny — Netflix

The Night Agent — Netflix

The Suicide Squad — Netflix

March 24th

Clerks III — Crave

Delia’s Gone — Crave

The Lost Boys — Crave

Warrior (2011) — Crave

Yellowjackets: Season 2 — Crave

Up Here (series) — Disney+

Flint — Disney+

Perfect Addiction — Prime Video

Bed Rest — Prime Video

The Pez Outlaw — Prime Video

Minuit, Le Soir: Seasons 1-3 — Prime Video

Dave Hughes: Ridiculous — Prime Video

Reggie — Prime Video

Atomic Blonde — Netflix

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga — Netflix /li>

/li> Love is Blind: Season 4 — Netflix

March 25th

Rabbit Hole — Paramount Plus

ONEFC: One Fight Night 8: Bhullar vs Malykhin — Prime Video

March 26th

Succession: Season 4 — Crave

March 27th

Selfish — Prime Video

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1 — Netflix

March 28th

Daddy’s Home — Paramount Plus

Empire State — Paramount Plus

Gotti — Paramount Plus

Winnie Mandela — Paramount Plus

Young Dylan — Paramount Plus

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5 — Netflix

Mae Martin: SAP — Netflix

March 29th

Chibiverse — Disney+

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals: Season 2 (All Episodes Available)

My Family: Season 1 (New Episode) — Disney+

O Rei Da TV (The King of TV): Seasons 1-2 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

American Renegades — Prime Video

Emergency: NYC — Netflix

Unseen — Netflix

Wellmania — Netflix

March 30th

Rap Caviar Presents: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold — Netflix

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke — Netflix

Pulp Fiction — Netflix

Riverdale: Season 7 — Netflix

Unstable — Netflix

March 31st