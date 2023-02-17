Leaked image reportedly shows iPhone 15 Pro with a USB-C port

We’re only one-and-a-half month into 2023, and leaks about the upcoming ‘September-expected’ iPhone 15 are already starting to heat up.

Recent rumours suggest the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will still be available with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, but that the screen will be slightly curved. Other than that, we expect the Pro series devices to feature a new A17 Bionic chipset, 8GB of RAM and a new set of volume and power buttons that don’t move when you press them.

Now, a new leaked image (not a render) shared by leaker Unknownz21 (@URedditor) shows off the iPhone 15 Pro in a rumoured Titanium frame alongside a USB-C port.

That’s cute. Anyway, here’s an actual close up of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro. No imagination or rendering required. https://t.co/vMyQPzeNws pic.twitter.com/LtF3se6MjL — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) February 16, 2023

“Here’s an actual close up of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro. No imagination or rendering required.” wrote Unknownz21. The bottom of the alleged iPhone 15 Pro photo makes the device look like it has the same layout as the iPhone 14 Pro, with the screw and speaker holes in the same place, albeit with a USB-C port. Further, the leaked image might also be the first look at the rumoured titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro. Reports suggest that Apple will transition from stainless steel to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, resulting in a matte finish similar to the Apple Watch Ultra.

In addition to the leaked photo, 9to5Mac published exclusive CAD renders of the upcoming flagship device. 9to5’s report also says that the CAD renders suggest a move away from the lightning port, and the introduction of USB-C charging. The report goes on to say that the camera bump on the back of the device is also thicker than before, and that Apple might upgrade the camera system with new sensors and lenses.

The volume rocker and the power button look like capacitive touch buttons, instead of physical ones, while the mute switch seems to sport a smaller and rounder shape.

It’s worth noting that the renders were created using an initial CAD model and may not depict every aspect of Apple’s final flagship design. However, they do offer insight into what we can anticipate from one of the most eagerly awaited smartphones of the year.

Image credit: @URedditor

Source: 9to5Mac