Here are some Netflix Valentine’s Day hacks

Netflix has some pretty cool hacks for those looking for the perfect movie to watch on Valentine’s Day.

If you want to check out all the romantic movies on the app, type 8883 in the search bar.

If you’re looking for a specific type of romance film, check out these codes: 31273 for classic romantic movies, 36103 for quirky romance, 5475 for romantic comedies, 1255 for romantic dramas, 502675 for romantic favourites, 7153 for romantic foreign movies, 9916 romantic independent movies, 35800 for steamy romantic movies.

If you’re like me and have perfectly curated Netflix suggestions and don’t want these movies to ruin your algorithm. When you’re done watching, head to your account and click on your profile. Following that, head to “viewing activity,’ and click on the ‘hide’ icon to get rid of whatever romantic movies from your history.

