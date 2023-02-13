Apple’s Crash Detection goes through another round of ‘optimizations’

Apple’s Crash Detection feature is a genuinely useful tool that also has several drawbacks.

Reports regarding false crash signals with the feature aren’t entirely new. Following the feature falsely detecting crashes when the wearer is riding a roller coaster, it was discovered that Crash Detection also sometimes gives false positives when the user participates in winter sports like skiing.

Apple’s iOS 16.1.2 update included “Crash Detection optimizations,” though it seems the update wasn’t enough to deter false positives, and the Cupertino-based giant is now trying to optimize the feature again. The New iOS 16.3.1 update provides bug fixes for iCloud settings which were being displayed incorrectly or were unresponsive in situations where apps were using iCloud. It also fixes a bug where Siri requests for ‘Find My’ were not working for some users.

Additionally, “Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models” are included in the update.

Apple didn’t detail what it means when it says “optimizations” or how the update would help prevent false positives. Crash Detection is turned on by default. You can turn off alerts and automatic emergency calls from Apple after a crash in Settings > Emergency SOS, then turn off Call After Severe Crash.

To update your device to iOS 16.3.1, head to Settings and tap on General. Choose Software Update, and iOS 16.3.1 should be available for you to download. Elsewhere, security and bug fixes for the Apple Watch, Macs, the Apple TV and the iPad also rolled out.

Via: The Verge