These Xbox 360 games will be delisted in Canada next week

Xbox has announced that a few dozen Xbox 360 games will be delisted from the Xbox 360 Marketplace on February 7th.

As spotted by Wario64, Xbox has quietly updated its support page to list a variety of 360 games that will be removed from the console’s digital storefront. Thankfully, Xbox confirmed with The Verge that any of these games that are playable on Xbox One and Series X/S via backwards compatibility will remain available. Further, 360 players who purchase any of these games before February 7th can continue playing and even re-download them past this date.

It should be noted that the games that are being removed vary depending on the country, but here’s the Canada-specific list:

Aegis Wing

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed IV

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Blood of the Werewolf

Blue Dragon

Breakdown

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Castle Crashers

Cloning Clyde

Counter-Strike: GO

Dark Souls

Darksiders II

DAYTONA USA

Defense Grid

Eets: Chowdown

Far Cry 2

Final Fight: DblImpact

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LIMBO

Lost Odyssey

Mass Effect 2

Monopoly Deal

Mutant Blobs Attack

N+

Outpost Kaloki X

Peggle 2

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Prince of Persia

R.U.S.E.

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Skate 2

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Spelunky

Splinter Cell: Conviction

Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

The Orange Box

The Raven Episode 1

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Xbox didn’t provide a reason as to why these games are being delisted. However, companies regularly discontinue content on older platforms, with the Wii U and 3DS’ respective digital storefronts being next on the chopping block in March.

