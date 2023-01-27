Zellers’ restaurant is coming back as a food truck

Zellers’ iconic Famly Restaurant is making a comeback alongside the department store chain, but as a food truck.

When asked about the fate of its fondly remembered but undeniably kind of awful in-store restaurants on Instagram, Zellers told commenters that they’d need to “wait and watch” for more information about the return of the coveted chicken sandwich with gravy on top. However, this morning, Zellers dropped the news that Canada has been waiting for.

“That’s right – you want it, you got it. Whether you called it The Skillet or Zellers Family Restaurant back in the day, we’re comin’ in hot,” wrote the Zellers account on Instagram.

Before you get too excited, it’s important to point out that there won’t be restaurants inside the Zellers locations at The Hudson’s Bay locations. Instead, Zellers Family Restaurant food will be available through food trucks for a limited time.

In a recent press release, Zellers says that “time-honoured classics” and “brand-new bites” will be available through its food trucks. The full menu hasn’t been selected yet, with the retailer asking Zeddy fans to weigh in on what food will be served at its food trucks. The top five most-voted food items will be available at its food trucks.

Big Z Burger

Fries and Gravy

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Onion Rings

Quesadilla

Poutine

Hot Dog

Chicken Fingers

Veggie Burger

This spring, 25 Hudson’s Bay locations across Canada will offer an “in-store experience” ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft., which means they’ll take up a substantial amount of floor space.

You might be wondering why MobileSyrup, a website focused on tech, is writing about Zellers? Well, it’s because we’re both iconic Canadian brands and because Zellers has an Instagram account… or something (I actually used to work at a Zellers location in Brampton, Ontario and find the brand’s nostalgic comeback hilarious — so that’s the real reason).

Image credit: Newswire

Source: Newswire, @zellersofficial