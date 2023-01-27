Nintendo’s Switch is the best and worst way to play GoldenEye 007

GoldenEye 007 has finally released on the Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

While the Xbox version of the game is available as part of Xbox Game Pass ($11.99/month) and on the Switch through Nintendo’s Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription tier ($64/12-months), the two versions of the Nintendo 64 classic feature several key differences.

First off, the Xbox version of GoldenEye 007 sports 4K, a smoother frame rate and split-screen local multiplayer (it seems to be similar to the cancelled, leaked Xbox 360 remake in 4K). On the other hand, Nintendo’s version of the iconic first-person shooter offers online multiplayer, an HD resolution and more limited controls options.

GoldenEye 007 is also available to play now on Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, with all the benefits the platform offers! Good to have you back, 007. https://t.co/SwCemJNtCL — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) January 27, 2023

It’s worth noting that on Xbox, if you already own a digital copy of Rare Replay, you’ll also get access to GoldenEye 007 for free. Both versions can’t be purchased separately and require an Xbox Game Pass or Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription.

As someone in his mid-30s who played a lot of GoldenEye 007 in the late 90s, I’m incredibly excited to jump back into the game, particularly its multiplayer mode. While I initially thought I’d go with the Switch version to play online, my tune has changed since I learned the game doesn’t offer online matchmaking. Also, there’s something kind of hilarious about playing a 24-year-old N64 game in 4K.

On that note, the Switch version of GoldenEye 007 doesn’t feature any control options that didn’t exist in the original version of the game, which means you can only assign firing your weapon to the left trigger or A button (since I have the Switch version of the classic N64 controller, this won’t be an issue for me), and that movement controls are mapped to one joystick. If you’ve played a console first-person shooter in the last 20 years, this control scheme feels very archaic.

The Xbox version takes a different approach with its “Diamond” control option that switches the control scheme to feel more like a modern FPS, with movement being controlled by two joysticks. However, the Xbox version of the game doesn’t appear to feature the original release’s cheat codes, which means you’ll need to unlock additional features and levels the old-fashioned way.

Via: Polygon

Image credit: Xbox