HBC’s Zellers comeback launches this spring

Iconic Canadian department store Zellers is set to be reborn this spring.

Hudson’s Bay teased a Zellers comeback several months ago, but now we have more details surrounding the retailer’s hopefully triumphant return to former glory.

25 Hudson’s Bay locations across Canada will offer an “in-store experience” ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft., which means they’ll take up a substantial amount of floor space.

Before you comment something along the lines of, “I thought this website is about Canadian tech news?,” I’d like to point out that Zellers is also launching an e-commerce site alongside its “in-store experience,” so that’s my angle (I also used to work at a Zellers location in Brampton, Ontario).

HBC says its e-commerce site will launch simultaneously with its retail locations sometime in the spring of 2023. Zellers.ca currently allows you to sign up for updates regarding the website’s launch and features a trendy-looking photo of a chair.

A few weeks ago, HBC also posted several links to Zellers’ official Instagram account showing off the brand’s slightly revamped logo and several products it likely will sell.

As a fan of the ‘Truly Canadian’ retailer, it’s great to see the brand return. That said, I hope this is an actual return to form because its experimental pop-up locations are disappointingly lacklustre.

For example, the Burlington, Ontario Hudson’s Bay location’s in-store location is little more than a few red signs and boring clearance products. There’s not even any cool Zellers merchandise available at locations (I would totally buy a Zellers sweater or hat).

On another note, there’s a possibility this nostalgic comeback is focused on protecting the Zellers trademark from a Quebec-based business that registered a trademark for the name in 2021.

Below is a list of all of the Hudson’s Bay locations that will feature in-store Zellers locations:

Ontario

Erin Mills, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

Quebec

Place Rosemère, Rosemère

Galeries d’Anjou, Ville Anjou

Carrefour de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke

Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau

Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City

British Columbia

Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver

Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops

Guildford Town Centre, Surrey

7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Alberta

Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Saskatchewan

Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon

Manitoba

St. Vital, Winnipeg



Nova Scotia

Micmac Mall, Dartmouth

Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney

