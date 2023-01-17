iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens reportedly coming to entire iPhone 16 line

At this point, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is still nine months away from being revealed.

However, that hasn’t stopped rumours from appearing about the iPhone 16 Pro. According to South Korean publication The Elec (via MacRumors), Apple’s upcoming “Folded Zoom” periscope telephoto lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2022, but in 2023, the feature will make its way to all iPhone 16 devices.

Rumours surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens have circulated for several months, with most of the reports coming from Ming-Chi Kuo. According to the reliable analyst, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s optical zoom periscope lens will reportedly feature a 12-megapixels 1/3-inch sensor with 6x optical zoom. The iPhone 14 Pro/Max currently features 3x optical zoom and 15x digital zoom.

If The Elec’s report is accurate, this will mark the first time Apple has kept at least some features exclusive to its larger 6.7-inch iPhone. The last time we saw differentiation between 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones was back when the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were released in 2020.

As someone who switched from the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro because both devices are nearly identical, I’m not thrilled about this rumour.

6.1-inches is the perfect smartphone size and is easy to slide into my pocket or hold in my hand, while 6.7-inches feels massive in comparison.

Source: The Elec Via: MacRumors