Square Enix’s titles are up to 90 percent off at Humble

Final Fantasy developer Square Enix is holding a late New Year sale at Humble Bundle, with some titles up to 90 percent off.
Check out some of the titles on sale below:
- Final Fantasy V (2D remaster): $19.99 (regularly $23.99)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: $53.28 (regularly $93.49)
- Final Fantasy IX: $14.06 (regularly $28.13)
- Just Cause 4: Gold Edition: $16.08 (regularly $80.40)
- Life is Strange: True Colors: $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Avengers: $10.59 (regularly $52.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: $27.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Outriders: $23.84 (regularly $52.99)
- Outriders Worldslayer: $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition: $3.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition: $6.69 (regularly $26.79)
Note, all the games mentioned above are for PC only. Check out all Square Enix games on sale at Humble Bundle here.
Image credit: Square Enix
Via: @GameDealsCanada