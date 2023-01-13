Up to 59 percent off smartphone cases from Spigen, Otterbox, Life Proof

Now could be the right time to purchase a new case for your smartphone.

Amazon is having a solid sale on select Android and iPhone cases from various accessory manufacturers, such as Otterbox, Spigen, LifeProof, Urban Armor and Bundle. The deals range from 5 percent off to 59 percent off.

Of course, the prices range from an iPhone 8 case for just over $20, Galaxy S22 for $32, and top off at $14.99 for an iPhone 14 case.

Many cases available at various prices. Protect your device!

Check them out here at Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada