Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week has the Meta Quest 2 $80 off

Best Buy’s new list of Top Deals for the week is live now with discounts on Samsung TVs, Samsung wearables, HP and Asus laptops, earbuds and more.

The deals mentioned below start today, Friday, January 13th, and end on Thursday, January 19th.

Check out some Top Deals below:

Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN43AU8000FXZC) – 2021: $499.99 (save $100)

Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Optical Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $20)

HP 27-inch All-in-One PC – Starry White (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11): $1,099.99 (save $100)

HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer – Seagrass: $94.99 (save $30)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $69.99 (save $5)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx) – Black: $269.99 (save $130)

Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $119.99 (save $30)

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers & Elite Strap: $529.99 (save $80)

ASUS VivoBook M515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (AMD Ryzen 3 3250U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $469.99 (save $180)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65QN88BAFXZC) – Titan Black: $2,099.99 (save $500)

HP 15-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $100)

Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $149.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $509.99 (save $50)

Therabody Theragun PRO Handheld Percussive Massage Device (4th Generation) – Black/Blue: $649.97 (save $150)

Google Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E Router – Snow – 3 Pack: $419.99 (save $110)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch 64GB Android 11 Tablet with Qualcomm SM7225 8-Core Processor – Black: $519.99 (save $30)

Marketplace offers

MotionGrey Standing Desk Height Adjustable Electric Motor Sit-to-Stand Desk Computer for Home and Office – Black Frame (55×24 Tabletop Included):$239.99 (save $475)

REFURBISHED (Good) – Toshiba Tecra A50-E 15.6-inch FHD Laptop – 8th Gen Intel Quad Core i5-8350U – 32GB RAM – Super Fast 1TB M.2 SSD – Win 10 Pro (Grade A): $489.99 (save $122)

Everyday Minnow 16-inch Electric Bike: $399.99 (save $300)

Costway 24-inch Dual Zone Wine and Beverage Cooler Refrigerator Dual Control Refrigerator: $1,199.99 (save $568)

Find all Best Buy Top Deals here.

Image credit: Meta

Source: Best Buy