Pre-registration now open for Avatar Generations mobile game ahead of early 2023 launch

Square Enix has confirmed that pre-registration is now open for its Avatar: Generations mobile game ahead of a planned “early 2023” launch window.

This comes after a soft launch of the game in select markets, including Canada, last August.

Developed by the company’s London mobile team in partnership with Vancouver’s Navigator Games (Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast), Avatar Generations is a free-to-play RPG set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

At launch, the game will retell Aang’s story from the Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series, with additional content updates adding chapters centred around The Legend of Korra and other characters.

You’ll be able to assemble a team of familiar faces, including Aang, Katara and Sokka, and face off in turn-based combat. Each character will have their own unique skills and progression paths.

You can pre-register for the game via the official website (iOS) and Play Store (Android).

Image credit: Square Enix