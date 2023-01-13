Industry and technology committee will conduct a second review on Rogers-Shaw merger: report

The industry and technology committee in the House of Commons is reportedly getting set to hold a second public hearing into Rogers’ merger with Shaw.

The committee had already examined the matter and published a report in March 2022 recommending the merger not be approved.

Sources told The Globe and Mail that the second public hearing would involve Vidéotron’s takeover of Freedom Mobile, an aspect that didn’t exist when the committee made its initial recommendations. The parties signed a definitive agreement in August for $2.85 billion.

As the publication notes, the parties don’t need the committee’s approval for the merger to move forward. However, it could influence Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, whose approval is required. Champagne has reserved his response while legal proceedings between the Competition Bureau and Rogers and Shaw continue. The Minister has previously said he’ll support Vidéotron’s acquisition of Freedom if the company keeps its wireless licenses for 10 years and lowers wireless bills.

The Globe further reports the committee hearing will examine how Vidéotron was selected to acquire Freedom Mobile. The companies reportedly received several other offers for the carrier, including a $3.75-billion offer from Globalive Capital Inc.

Source: The Globe and Mail