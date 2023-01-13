Save big on Refurbished and Open Box products from Best Buy

Best Buy Canada is offering a bunch of its Refurbished and Open Box products at highly discounted prices starting today, January 13th. The majority of the products are laptops, including Chromebooks and convertible 2-in-1s, with a few earbuds discounted as well.

According to Best Buy, its Open Box and Refurbished products are inspected, tested and certified to look and feel like new, and come with a 1-year warranty.

Check out the deals below:

Laptops

Open Box – Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14″ Laptop – Cloud Grey (Intel Celeron N4500/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $199.99 (save $130)

ASUS CX1 14″ Chromebook -Silver (Intel Celeron N3350/64GB eMMC/8GB RAM/Chrome OS) -Open Box: $169.99 (save $110)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM) -Open Box: $649.99 (save $250)

Open Box – Dell Inspiron 13.3″ Laptop – Silver (11th Gen Intel Core i7-11390H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Win 10): $749.99 (save $350)

ASUS VivoBook 15 X515 15.6″ Laptop -Slate Grey (Intel Celeron N4020/128GB SSD/4GB RAM/Win 11) -Open Box: $299.99 (save $50)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 13.3″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook (Intel Celeron 5205U/64GB/4GB RAM) -Open Box: $229.99 (save $70)

Open Box – Dell Inspiron 7000 15.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/12GB RAM): $699.99 (save $400)

Open Box – Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14″ Chromebook (Intel Celeron N4020/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): $199.99 (save $100)

Open Box – Dell Inspiron 7000 15.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel Core i7-1165G7/1TB SSD/16GB RAM): $1,199.99 (save $550)

Open Box – ASUS L510 15.6″ Laptop (Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Win 10S): $199.99 (save $150)

Open Box – Dell XPS 17″ Touchscreen Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 10) – English: $2,599.99 (save $600)

Open Box – Dell XPS 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 10) – Eng: $1,799.99 (save $900)

Open Box – Acer Spin 3 13.3″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM): $749.99 (save $100)

Open Box – ASUS ZenBook 14″ Laptop -Pine Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win11): $699.99 (save $100)

Open Box – Dell Inspiron 7000 13.3″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel i5/512GB SSD/32GB Optane/8GB RAM): $749.99 (save $300)

Open Box – HP ENVY 13.3″ Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $749.99 (save $150)

Open Box – ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6″ Laptop (Intel Celeron/128GB SSD/4GB RAM/Win 10S): $299.99 (save $70)

Open Box – Dell Inspiron 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i7-1195G7/512GB SSD/12GB RAM): $749.99 (save $450)

Open Box – Dell XPS 13.4″ Laptop – Platinum Silver (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $849.99 (save $250)

Open Box – Alienware x17 17.3″ Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070) – En: $2,499.99 (save $600)

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 15.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel Evo i7-1260P/512GB SSD) -Open Box: $1,199.99 (save $700)

Open Box – Acer Swift 14″ Laptop – Silver (Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $300)

Open Box – Lenovo Flex 5 13.3″ Touchscreen Chromebook – Grey (Intel Celeron/64GB SSD/4GB RAM/Chrome): $269.99 (save $90)

Open Box – ASUS TUF F15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-10300H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1650): $599.99 (save $100)

Open Box – Dell Inspiron 7000 17″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel Core i7-1165G7/512GB SSD/16GB RAM): $1,199.99 (save $500)

Open Box – ASUS VivoBook Flip 14″ 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel Pentium Silver/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Win 10 S): $349.99 (save $100)

Open Box – Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ w/ Touch ID (2020) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Chip/256GB SSD/8GB RAM) -En: $1,099.99 (save $30)

HP 15.6″ Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel Core i5-1235U/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11) – Open Box: $599.99 (save $250)

Open Box – Acer 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060/Windows 10): $1,399.99 (save $100)

Acer 15.6″ Laptop – Silver (Intel Pentium Silver N6000/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11) – Open Box: $299.99 (save $280)

Everything else

Open Box – Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ 128GB Android 11 Tablet w/ Qualcomm SM8450 Processor -Graphite: $899.99 (save $100)

Samsung The Freestyle 1080p LED Portable Home Theatre Projector (SP-LSP3BLAXZC) – Open Box: $749.99 (save $100)

Open Box – Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Phantom Silver: $149.97 (save $80)

Open Box – Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – White: $79.97 (save $30)

Open Box – Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $79.97 (save $30.02)

Open Box – Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Buds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Red: $99.97 (save $60)

Open Box – Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ 256GB Android 11 Tablet – Graphite – Exclusive Retail Partner: $979.99 (save $100)

Open Box – Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65TU8000FXZC): $699.99 (save $200)

Open Box – Samsung 50″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN50Q80AAFXZC) – 2021 – Titan Black: $749.99 (save $185)

The Open Box/Refurbished sale ends on Thursday, January 19th.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Best Buy